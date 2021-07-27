 Skip to main content
Funerals today for July 28

HULVA, Sherry Elaine (Bruce), 76, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

McCOY, Linda Lou, 78, Bowling Green, Kentucky, 1 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, Kentucky.

TICHENOR, Robert Edward "Bob", 92, Decatur, 11 a.m. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, Decatur.

