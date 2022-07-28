 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for July 29

HARTMAN, Michael L. "Mike", 84, Findlay, 11 a.m. at Findlay Cemetery, Findlay. Military rites by the Clarence Bixler American Legion Post #409.

SPATES, Joe Willie "Pete", 84, Decatur, noon at Walker Funeral Services, Decatur. 

WHITE, Dan C., 78, Dalton City, 10 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

 

