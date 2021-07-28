 Skip to main content
Funerals today for July 29

BROWN, Patricia A. Vaughan-Park, 94, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

OAKLEY, Kent Nelson, 67, Sorento, 1 to 5 p.m. at Harristown Township Hall, Harristown.

WILKINS, Helen, 93, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown.

