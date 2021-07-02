 Skip to main content
Funerals today for July 3

SKINNER, Steven Lee "Steve" "Red", 45, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SPENCE, Sylvester Jr., 70, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Jasper St. Church of Christ, Decatur.

