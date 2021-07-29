 Skip to main content
Funerals today for July 30

BUNDY, Danny Edgar, 76, Clinton, 4 to 7 p.m. at Kenney Christian Church, Kenney.

DeVORE, Terry L., 68, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, 7570 West Main, Decatur.

TAYLOR, Pat, 75, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, Cerro Gordo.

