Funerals today for July 31

MATTESON, Robert E. "Veteran Bob", 94, Springfield, 2 p.m. at Bisch Funeral Home West, Springfield. 

McCLELLAND, Antwane L. Jr., 26, Decatur, noon at City of Praise Church, Decatur.

NEWLAN, Mervil Dale, 90, Lovington, 11 a.m. at Keller Cemetery, Lovington. 

RAGSDALE, Georgianna and Larry, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Oreana Baptist Church, Oreana.

WEAVER, Melba D., 93, Assumption, 11 a.m. at Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

