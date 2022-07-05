 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for July 6

BORK, Carol J., 88, Oakley, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Decatur.

EDWARDS, Marjorie "Jean", 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at the Star of Hope Mausoleum, Decatur.

JOERGENS, Eldon, 85, Effingham, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Effingham.

STERN, Zettie L., 92, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Maranatha Church, Decatur.

