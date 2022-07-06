 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for July 7

BROWN, James B. "Jim", 90, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Pyle Funeral Home, Johnston City. 

KOONCE, Mary, 91, Niantic, 11 a.m., Niantic Christian Church.

McELROY, Ellen Mary McElroy, 64, Springfield, 5-7 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

WILHAM, Zachary Ryan, 27, Decatur, 4-7 p.m. at Staab Funeral Home, Sherman.

WINEBRINNER, Eric, 44, Decatur, 2 p.m., Life Bridges Church, Clinton.

