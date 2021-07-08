 Skip to main content
Funerals today for July 9

ANDREAS, Michael "Mick" Dwayne, 72, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur.

HAGAN, Michael D. "Mikey", 76, Decatur, 6 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Please wear white, yellow or your favorite car show gear and . wax up your cars and cruise in.

PHILLIPS, Stacy Lynn, 45, Decatur, noon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur.

