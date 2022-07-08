 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for July 9

CHRISTIE, Abby Lynn, 63, Holiday, Fla, 10 a.m., New Vision Church, Decatur.

DAWSON, Suzanne Vonachen, 94, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur.

ELLIS, David Wayne “Doc”. 63, Decatur, noon at Life Foursquare Church, Decatur.

JAMES, Stuart A., 68, rural Hammond, 11 a.m. at LaPlace Church of the Brethren, LaPlace.

KASEY, Glenda Rae, 75, Litchfield, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Hillsboro.

RAYCRAFT, Timothy Michael, 51, Riverton, 11 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, Bement.

