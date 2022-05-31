 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for June 1

OVERTON, Jerald Franklin "Jerry", Sr., 82, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran, Decatur.

SWEARINGEN, Barbara J., 98, Atlanta, 11 a.m. at Atlanta Christian Church, Atlanta. 

