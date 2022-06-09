 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for June 10

SPAULDING, Robert C., 79, Forsyth, 2 p.m. at Northwest Christian Church, 1306 Stanley, Decatur.

SUDDARTH, Damon, 62, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

