 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for June 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUGUSTINE, Stephanie J., 64, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Decatur.

KROHN, Elena Elnora (Gordillo), 66, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

TULEY, Juanita J. Beeson, 95, Decatur, noon at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News