Funerals today for June 12

GREGURICH, Larry Eldon, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Horse Creek Cemetery, Pawnee.

KNIGHT, Carolyn Joyce, 88, Mount Zion, 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 720 W. Main St., Mount Zion. 

LOW, Robert Wesley, 81, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery with a reception to follow at Cresthaven Park. 

