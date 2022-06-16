 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for June 17

  • 0

COBURN, Argyl L., 90, Jacksonville 10:30 a.m. at Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

DAVIDSON, Betty Ann, 97, Dalton City,  11 a.m. at Dawson and Wikoff Funeral, Home, Mount Zion.

FONVILLE-HECKMAN, Peggy Ann, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Church of the Living God, CWFF, Decatur. 

