Funerals today for June 17

MORAN, Kevin Michael, 63, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Boiling Springs Church of God, Decatur. 

OLSEN, Donna L., 84, Mount Pulaski, 1 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

SCHULTZ, Arnold Lee, 87, Cerro Gordo, 10 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Arthur. 

WALLACE, Richard L., 84, Argenta, 7 p.m. at Bridge Fellowship Church, Argenta. 

