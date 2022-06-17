 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for June 18

  • 0

NAPIER, Nancy Sue, 69, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SNIPES, Emily, 97, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. 

TURNER, James "Jim", 67, Niantic, 11 a.m.,  at Central Baptist Church, 1275 W. Mt. Gilead Rd., Decatur.

