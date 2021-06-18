 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 19

BOWMAN, Kathrine L., 94, Ramsey, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Ramsey.

EDWARDS, Betty Jean, 100, San Diego, 1 p.m. at Harristown Township Building, Harristown. 

GOSNELL, Dewey, 90, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mount Zion.

KESSEL, Linda L., 80, Shelbyville, 3 p.m. at the First Methodist Church, Shelbyville. 

KOONS, Nellie M., 93, Clinton, 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton. 

LAWLER, Larry, 85, Quincy, 11 a.m. at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Vandalia. 

SEATON, Edward Lewis, 72, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

