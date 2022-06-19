 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for June 20

HAWK, Connie Jeanne, 77, Chatham, formerly of Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m. at Long Point Cemetery, Niantic. 

SIMS, Hamiliton, 90, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

