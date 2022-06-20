 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for June 21

HICKS, Jack D., 68, Bement, noon at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

McFARLAND, Lucas Wayne, 46, Nanaimo, BC, Canada, formerly of Decatur, 1:30 p.m. at Resurrection Life Church, Decatur.

MORGANTHALER, Walter L., 9  a.m., at Cerro Gordo Cemetery with military honors by Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117, Cerro Gordo.

WILLIAMS, Dr. Brit M., 64, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Decatur.

