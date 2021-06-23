 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 24

CRAWFORD, Robert "Bob" Rand, 69, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

PARKER, Maryann Moore, 83, 10 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Decatur.

RUSSELL, Luxton Kyle, 30, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

