Funerals today for June 24

SLOAN, M. Carrell, 90, Decatur, 10 a.m. at the Sunnyside Church of Christ, Decatur. 

VELCHEK, Todd A., 56, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur. 

