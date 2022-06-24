 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for June 25

ADOLPHSON, Dorris "Joan", Noblesville, Indiana, 2 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery  - Star of Hope Chapel, Decatur. 

DAVIS, Robert Walter II, Decatur, 11-1 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. With military rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. 

SANDERS, Deborah (Debbie) Norton, 71, Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Sullivan, 10 a.m. at St. Columcille Catholic Church, Sullivan.

