Funerals today for June 25

CHAPMAN, Craig Emerson, 74, Atwood, 1 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood.

ECKOLS, Gordon L., 88, Blue Mound, 10:30 a.m. at Blue Mound United Methodist Church, Blue Mound.

HEINZLorraine J. "Jean", 76, Windsor, 2 p.m. at Findlay Cemetery, Findlay.

ORR, Jeffrey M., 57, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

