Funerals today for June 28

KINNEY, Ellsworth Moulton, 91, formerly of Danville and Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Springhill Cemetery, Danville. 

SHIFFER, Bruce H., 75, Monticello, 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Monticello.

