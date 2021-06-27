 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 28

OHLEMEYER, Chester G., 73, Maroa, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

SCHUM, Charlotte Ann, 75, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville.

SMOTHERS, Sandra Kay, 50, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

