Funerals today for June 3

GRANDON, Karen L., 66, Atlanta, formerly of Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Quiram-Pleasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. Burial will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery in Decatur.

STIVERS, Norman 85, Naples, Florida, formerly of Decatur, noon at St. Paul's Home, Lincoln.

