Funerals today for June 3

  • 0

BANTON, Carol Sue Hinton, 83, Maryville, Tennessee, formerly of Decatur, 1 p.m. at Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Decatur.

FANNIN, Lois Pauline (Darland), 101, Decatur, 2-3 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

GALLIVAN, David "Dave" P., 84, Neoga, formerly of Ivesdale, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 201 Fifth St., Ivesdale.

HAUFFE, Richard A. "Rick", 63, Moweaqua, 2 p.m. Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

TAYLOR, Freda Ellen, 95, Decatur, 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Decatur.

THORNTON, Linda L., 77, Decatur, 3 p.m. at at Christ Tabernacle Church, 441 E. Prairie, Decatur.

