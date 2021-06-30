 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for June 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STROHL, Walter Garland, 95, Clinton, 11 a.m., Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WARE, Charles "Pete" Jefferson Ware, 79, Clinton, 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News