 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for June 4

  • 0

BEAZLY, Randel Scott, 10:45 a.m. at Mansfield United Methodist Church, 200 E. Illinois St., Mansfield.

BELL, William Patrick "Pat", 62, St. Petersburg, Florida, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Decatur.

BOLEN, Barbara J., 80, of Spring Hill, Florida, noon at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

BRINK, Kathryn Christine (nee Mau), 95, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Decatur.

CAUDLE, Claire F., 91, Decatur, 10 a.m. at East Park Baptist Church, 1919 S. Baltimore Ave, Decatur.

STRONG, Evelyn Taylor, 81, Decatur, 11 a.m. at New Salem Baptist Church, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News