 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for June 5

  • 0

KUHNS, Abe, 88 Auburn, Kentucky, formerly of Arthur, 9:30 a.m. at the Otto Center, half a mile south of Arthur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News