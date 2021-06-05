 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 6

HOFFMAN, Arthur Kent, Mesa, Ariz., 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church, Lovington.

MYERS, Barbara, Shelbyville, 87, 1 p.m., Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

