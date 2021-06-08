 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 9

DURBIN, Dwight Jacob, 90, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur. 

GLASSCOCK, Loren T., 91, Oreana, 1 p.m. at The Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur. 

RARICK, J. Duane, 84, Moweaqua, 1:30 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery, Moweaqua. 

