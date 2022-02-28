 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for March 1

  • 0

PARKWayne "Bud" Franklin, Jr., 85, Pittsburg, 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Decatur.

SMITH, Kenneth Walter, 89, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News