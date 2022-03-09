 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for March 10

BROOKS, Ralph K., 89, rural Tuscola, 11 a.m. at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola.

FARRELL, AnnaBelle (Clayton), 97, Mount Zion,11:30 a.m. at the Mount Zion Presbyterian Church' 345 W. Main' Mount Zion. 

KESSINGER, Joni S., 62, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington.

TAYLOR, Gerald "Jerry" "Gunner", 80, Tuscola 11 a.m. at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola.

