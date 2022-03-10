 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for March 11

BABCOCK, Walter Judson, 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

BELL, Mary E., 72, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

JONES, Florine Ann, 81, Newport, Tennessee, formerly of Mount Zion and Bethany, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

GLOSSER, Nancy J., 85, Decatur, 2:30 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

SCHWARTZ, Joe, 68, Bethany, 4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Bethany. 

SPARKS, Marjorie Jane, 92, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso. 

TRIGG, Thomas C., 75, Monticello, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Monticello.

