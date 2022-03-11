 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for March 12

BOYNTON, Daniel (Dan) Lee, 64, 1-2:30 p.m. at Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur, 

BRINKLEY-RUSSELL, Norma Lou (Summar), 90, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg.

MOORE, Margaret R., 72, Watseka, formerly of Piper City, 2:30 p.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Decatur. 

SROKA, Walter, Carmel, Indiana, formerly of LaSalle, 1 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Blvd., Decatur.

TRIGG, Thomas C., 75, Monticello, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Monticello.

WELLSRobert Lee "Bear", 75, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

