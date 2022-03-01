 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for March 2

  • 0

INMAN, Sara C., 43, Decatur, 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Rd., Decatur

SCALES, Diane Sue, 69, Blue Mound, 10 a.m. on at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News