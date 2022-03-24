 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for March 25

BRAZLE, Stephen, 69, Oreana, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

FLEIGLE, Phyllis Ann, 79, Decatur, noon at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

HOLLON, Clifford Wayne, 55, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at the Vineyard Church, 1805 S. Hamilton, Sullivan.

WOOLINGTON-BANKS, Shawna Leigh, 50, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Life Foursquare Church at 2954 W. Ash, Decatur.

