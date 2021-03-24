 Skip to main content
Funerals today for March 25
SIMPSON, Ira J., 88, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Henry Cemetery, Henry.

WISLEY, James "Jim" Ellis, 73, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. All COVID protocols will be followed.

