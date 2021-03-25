 Skip to main content
Funerals today for March 26
Funerals today for March 26

CUNNINGHAM, Larry W., 68, Maroa, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

LEEPER, Charles D. "Ike", 77, Niantic, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

MURRAY, Charles "Chuck" Wilbur Jr., 99, Decatur, 11 a.m. at West Decatur Church of God, Decatur.

