Funerals today for March 27

BUTLER, Ethel E., 76, Normal, IL formerly of Decatur, 2:30 p.m. in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery.
CHENEY, Dorothy "Dot" Ann, 81, Decatur, 11 a.m. at McCracken Dean Funeral Home, 308 E. 2nd Street, Pana.
CLARK, Susan B. "Sue" Haynes, 68, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
REEVES, Duane Eric, 47, Decatur, 4 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
ROSA, Aaron Raphael, 45, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Renaissance Church, 456 N. Water, Decatur.
SWIERZ, Linda Faye Pritts, 69, Manhattan, formerly of Decatur, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.
TURNER, Brenda L., 74, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
YOUNG, David Charles, 44, Bement, 11 a.m. at Bement Township Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.