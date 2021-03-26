 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for March 27
0 entries

Funerals today for March 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUTLER, Ethel E., 76, Normal, IL formerly of Decatur, 2:30 p.m. in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery.

CHENEY, Dorothy "Dot" Ann, 81, Decatur, 11 a.m. at McCracken Dean Funeral Home, 308 E. 2nd Street, Pana.

CLARK, Susan B. "Sue" Haynes, 68, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

REEVES, Duane Eric, 47, Decatur, 4 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

ROSA, Aaron Raphael, 45, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Renaissance Church, 456 N. Water, Decatur. 

SWIERZ, Linda Faye Pritts, 69, Manhattan, formerly of Decatur, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

TURNER, Brenda L., 74, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

YOUNG, David Charles, 44, Bement, 11 a.m. at Bement Township Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News