Funerals today for March 29
Funerals today for March 29

BREAZEALE, Louise, 84, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 1275 West Mt. Gilead Road, Decatur.

HIGHCOCK, Edwin J., 81, Oakley, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Blvd., Decatur.

