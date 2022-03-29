 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for March 30

CRISUP, Grace Vera, 99, Decatur, 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Rd., Decatur.

MAY, Laura T. (Theda), 97, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Hom, Decatur.

