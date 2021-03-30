 Skip to main content
Funerals today for March 31
DAVIS, Kennard "Kenny" N., 81, noon at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia.

KISTENFEGER, Walter Alfred, 91, Ottawa, 11 a.m. at St. Columba Church, Ottawa.

