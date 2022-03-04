 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for March 5

DIXON, Frederick M. "Fred", 77, Decatur, noon at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur.

DOWNEY, Harold L. Downey “Red”, Monticello 1 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello.

LUCKENBILL, LTC Robert E. U.S. Army, Decatur, 11 a.m. at , St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Decatur.

McKINNEY, Alma Rae "Rae-Rae", 85, Harristown, 10 a.m.at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, Decatur.

