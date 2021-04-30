 Skip to main content
Funerals today for May 1
Funerals today for May 1

JONTRY, Michael Joseph, 80, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WITT, Rhea E. (nee Ruffner), 89, Macon, 1 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery, 2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL, Section R.

