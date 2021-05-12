 Skip to main content
Funerals today for May 13
Funerals today for May 13

KOPP, Thomas Leon, 71, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. 

MORRIS, Laurence Daren, Moweaqua, 10 a.m. at Dawson-Wikoff Chapel, 515 Wood Street, Decatur. Military Honors will follow at the Korean Veterans Memorial, Graceland-Fairlawn Cemetery.

