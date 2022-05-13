 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for May 14

EADS, Ciney Gene, 82, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

LOHMAR, Barbara Susan, 67, Galesburg, 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Galesburg. 

PAJER, Joseph W., Decatur, 3-6 p.m. at Pavilion #1, Nelson Park, Decatur.

SHILEY, Susan, 64, Monticello, 10:30 a.m., at the Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello.

