 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for May 14
0 entries

Funerals today for May 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONG, Randy L., 54, Round O, South Carolina, formerly of Harristown, 11 a.m. at Harristown Cemetery.

MAJOR, Anthony Scott, Sr., 69, Decatur, noon at Temple Baptist Church, Decatur.

SADOWSKI, Gloria Joan Fulk Lingenfelter, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, Decatur.

VANCE, Asa Emmitt, Decatur, noon at First Christian Church, Springfield. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News